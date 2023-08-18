The EU report highlighted the impact the National Security law was having on the city. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law ‘casts doubt on the state of the rule of law’, EU warns

  • The bloc’s annual report criticised the ‘continuing erosion’ of rights and freedoms, pointing to an ‘intensification’ of trials under the law
  • The EU also criticised the targeting of academics and lawyers, as well as an increasingly harsh media environment

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 10:15pm, 18 Aug, 2023

