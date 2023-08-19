The People’s Liberation Army staged a military drill near Taiwan as a “severe warning to separatist forces” following angry statements by Beijing over stopovers in the United States by Taiwanese Vice-president William Lai Ching-te. The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command launched joint exercises by its air force and navy around the island to review its combat capability, it said in a statement on Saturday. “It is a severe warning to Taiwan separatists for their engagement with foreign forces and provocations,” it said. The drill was launched a day after Lai, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate, returned from a sensitive trip to Paraguay last week, during which he “stopped over” in New York and San Francisco. Beijing condemns US for receiving Taiwanese ‘troublemaker’ Lai The trip has infuriated Beijing. In a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the “stopovers” had undermined Beijing’s sovereignty. He pointed to a remark by Lai who described himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwanese independence”. “What he said and did in the US over the past few days proved once again that he is a ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist through and through,” Wang said. Wang also reiterated that China would take “strong measures” to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Beijing accused Lai of “troublemaking” following his stopover in New York last Saturday. Taiwan’s defence ministry condemned the drills on Saturday and said it would respond with appropriate force. “The launch of the military exercise this time not only does not help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights [Beijing’s] militaristic mentality,” it said in a statement. The United States, like most countries, does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but is opposed to any forcible change in the status quo. Beijing has also stepped up pressure on Taiwan on the economic front. On Thursday and Friday, it hinted that a trade agreement signed by Beijing and Taiwan, which waived or cut tariffs on many Taiwanese export items to the mainland, might be revised following an investigation launched by Beijing over the island’s tariffs on mainland goods. The investigation will end in October but can be extended for three months until January, when Taiwan will hold its presidential elections.