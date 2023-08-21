Bernardo Arevalo, and his running mate Karin Herrera celebrate their victor in the Guatemalan presidential election. Photo: AFP
Guatemala urged to ditch Taiwan after presidential race is won by candidate who called for stronger trade ties with mainland China

  • Bernardo Arevalo, who was elected on an anti-corruption platform, has said he does not want to cut ties with Taipei, but does want more trade with mainland
  • The Chinese foreign ministry says switching recognition to Beijing would be ‘in line with the fundamental interests of Guatemala’

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 9:40pm, 21 Aug, 2023

