Bernardo Arevalo, and his running mate Karin Herrera celebrate their victor in the Guatemalan presidential election. Photo: AFP
Guatemala urged to ditch Taiwan after presidential race is won by candidate who called for stronger trade ties with mainland China
- Bernardo Arevalo, who was elected on an anti-corruption platform, has said he does not want to cut ties with Taipei, but does want more trade with mainland
- The Chinese foreign ministry says switching recognition to Beijing would be ‘in line with the fundamental interests of Guatemala’
Bernardo Arevalo, and his running mate Karin Herrera celebrate their victor in the Guatemalan presidential election. Photo: AFP