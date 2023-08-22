South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold a joint news conference following three-way talks at Camp David on August 18, 2023. The leaders discussed moving forward in “lockstep” on issues related to military cooperation, international politics, countering China and North Korea and other topics. Photo: AFP
Chinese build-up helps draw US-Japan-South Korea closer amid ‘worrisome’ security environment in Asia: Washington
- US official says recent Camp David summit shows Washington, Seoul and Tokyo driven ‘to protect themselves’ by a rising regional anxiety and instability
- Kurt Campbell says principles laid out in summit do not just target China but address broader context of increasing security commitment
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold a joint news conference following three-way talks at Camp David on August 18, 2023. The leaders discussed moving forward in “lockstep” on issues related to military cooperation, international politics, countering China and North Korea and other topics. Photo: AFP