An Air Koryo plane is seen at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Air Koryo plane lands in China, first commercial North Korean flight in 3 years
- Flight from Pyongyang arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to return in the afternoon, according to Yonhap
- Chinese foreign ministry said the carrier’s scheduled flight plans between the two countries were approved for summer-autumn
