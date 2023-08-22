Chinese President Xi Jinping is greeted by South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping touts Brics as ‘constructive force’ for global economic growth ahead of summit

  • After arriving in Johannesburg, Chinese president also says ties with South Africa will bring stability in a ‘turbulent world’
  • Leaders are expected to discuss African debt, Ukraine and expanding the bloc’s membership during three-day meeting

Dewey Sim
Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Aug, 2023

