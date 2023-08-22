The Parlacen vote is the latest setback for Taiwan in a long diplomatic tussle with Beijing. Photo: AP
Taiwan withdraws from Central American Parliament after vote in favour of Beijing
- Regional body votes to expel Taipei as a permanent observer after more than two decades, with Beijing to take its place
- Island’s foreign ministry accuses Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who put forward the proposal, of being ‘China’s pawn’
