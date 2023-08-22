US Secretary for Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to visit Beijing and Shanghai for meetings with senior Chinese officials and American business leaders. Photo: Reuters
China confirms visit by US commerce chief Gina Raimondo, welcomes removal of Chinese firms from blacklist
- Confirmation follows US removal of 27 Chinese entities from its ‘unverified list’ involving trade restrictions
- Beijing hails move as proof that ‘communication on the basis of mutual respect’ works
