The 15th BRICS Summit opened on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa, with one of the topics up for discussion Argentina’s application for membership. Photo: Xinhua
At Brics summit, Argentina’s bid for membership is up for discussion and subject to debate
- The coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is considering expansion of its ranks this year and Argentina is one leading candidate
- But caution by existing Brics members and the opposition of some in Buenos Aires might scuttle the application’s chances
