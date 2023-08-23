US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be the fourth senior American official to visit China this summer. Photo: Bloomberg
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be the fourth senior American official to visit China this summer. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

‘We are in the same boat’: Chinese envoy Xie Feng meets US commerce chief Gina Raimondo to set tone for official visit

  • China’s ambassador to Washington tells senior US official the countries ‘should not harm each other’ and urged expanding areas of cooperation
  • During four-day trip, Raimondo is expected to raise concerns about Beijing’s economic data and explain rationale behind investment curbs

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 5:37pm, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be the fourth senior American official to visit China this summer. Photo: Bloomberg
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be the fourth senior American official to visit China this summer. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE