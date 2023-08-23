US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be the fourth senior American official to visit China this summer. Photo: Bloomberg
‘We are in the same boat’: Chinese envoy Xie Feng meets US commerce chief Gina Raimondo to set tone for official visit
- China’s ambassador to Washington tells senior US official the countries ‘should not harm each other’ and urged expanding areas of cooperation
- During four-day trip, Raimondo is expected to raise concerns about Beijing’s economic data and explain rationale behind investment curbs
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be the fourth senior American official to visit China this summer. Photo: Bloomberg