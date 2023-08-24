Yang Wanming is the new president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. He has served as China’s envoy to Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Photo: Handout
Latin America expert takes over as head of Chinese friendship association
- Veteran diplomat Yang Wanming is the new chief of the CPAFFC, whose mission is to expand friendly exchanges with other countries
- It has played a role in efforts to improve US ties and the appointment comes as China is seeking closer relations in Latin America
