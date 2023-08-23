A street scene from a city on the Myanmar-China border known as a sex, drugs and gambling hub. Senior Chinese officials have in recent months urged Myanmar to do more to eradicate groups running cyber scams from the country. Photo: AFP
China teams up with Thailand and Laos to tackle cybercriminals in Myanmar who often target Chinese nationals
- ‘Stronger coordination’ needed to ‘resolutely reverse’ gambling and fraud in Myanmar, envoys of China, Thailand and Laos say in joint statement
- Public security authorities of the four nations to also jointly tackle human trafficking related to Myanmar-based cyber scams
