A Philippine supply boat (centre) manoeuvres around Chinese coastguard ships near Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday. As a US Navy plane circled overhead, two Philippine navy-manned boats breached a Chinese coastguard blockade. Photo: AP
South China Sea: is arrival of Philippines’ resupply mission a sign of Beijing backing off or China’s long game?

  • China’s ‘temporary special arrangement’ seen as attempt to prevent international resistance and isolation from Southeast Asian neighbours
  • It comes as Manila hosts diplomats from the region to discuss code of conduct that seeks to regulate behaviour in the contested waterway

Dewey Sim
Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Aug, 2023

