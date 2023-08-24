The Brics leaders say they will explore opportunities in the use of local currencies. Photo: AFP
The Brics leaders say they will explore opportunities in the use of local currencies. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

developing | Brics to add Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE as new members

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping says ‘historic’ expansion will ‘bring new vigour’ to the bloc
  • The six countries will be admitted as full members of the group of emerging markets in 2024

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:31pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Brics leaders say they will explore opportunities in the use of local currencies. Photo: AFP
The Brics leaders say they will explore opportunities in the use of local currencies. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE