Brics members have agreed to admit six more countries – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to the bloc, strengthening the group as it faces a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. In a press briefing attended by Brics leaders, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa , the current chair of Brics, said the six countries would become full members in 2024. He said the five Brics countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – had reached an agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the expansion process, which had been under discussion for a while. Xi in whirlwind of meetings with Global South leaders on Brics sidelines Ramaphosa said more countries had expressed interest in joining the bloc, and Brics leaders had tasked their foreign ministers with developing a partner country model and list of prospective partner countries. According to Ramaphosa, Brics members noted there was global momentum for the use of local currencies, alternative financial arrangements and alternative payment systems. “As Brics, we are ready to explore opportunities for improving the stability, reliability and fairness of the global financial architecture,” he said. The leaders of the emerging economies said they were ready to explore the use of local currencies. Brics finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss the idea and are expected to report to the leaders at the next summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping called the expansion “historic” and said it would bring “vigour” to the bloc. “This membership expansion is historic, it shows the determination of these countries for unity and cooperation with the broader developing countries,” Xi said on Thursday at the Brics Summit in Johannesburg. He said the admission of new full members was in line with the expectations of the international community and the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries. “The expansion is also a new starting point for Brics cooperation. It will bring new vigour to the Brics cooperation mechanism,” he said. “I am confident that as long as we work with a common purpose, there is a lot that Brics cooperation can achieve and the future will be bright for Brics countries.” More to follow...