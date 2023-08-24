Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Xi also met the leaders of Ethiopia, Senegal and Bangladesh. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping in whirlwind of meetings with Global South leaders on Brics sidelines
- Chinese president offers support to Cuban counterpart in ‘defending national sovereignty and opposing external interference’
- He tells Ethiopian prime minister China’s ‘modernisation’ will bring ‘new opportunities’, and also meets leaders of Bangladesh and Senegal
