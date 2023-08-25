China will work with Iran to promote multilateralism in forums like Brics, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.

Xi and Raisi met on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Johannesburg, and on the same day the bloc admitted Iran as one of six new members, along with Argentina, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran on Brics and other multilateral platforms, so as to push for healthy and robust development of multilateralism,” Xi was quoted by China’s state media as saying.

“China is ready to consolidate friendship and deepen mutual trust with the Iranian side and will continue to support each other on issues of mutual core interests,” state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

Xi’s remarks came two days after he missed making a speech at the summit, instead having Commerce Minister Wang Wentao deliver it; no explanation was offered for the absence. Xi spent Wednesday meetings on the Brics sidelines with leaders from Global South nations.