British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is expected to visit China next week. Photo: Reuters
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is expected to visit China next week. Photo: Reuters
China-UK relations
China /  Diplomacy

James Cleverly to become first British foreign secretary to visit China in 5 years as London looks to rebalance relations with Beijing

  • The visit expected to take place next week will be a key test of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to ‘evolve’ British policies towards China
  • The UK is trying to strike a balance between engaging with Beijing on issues such as climate change while focusing on economic security

Finbarr BerminghamChad Bray
Finbarr Bermingham in Brusselsand Chad Bray in London

Updated: 9:03pm, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is expected to visit China next week. Photo: Reuters
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is expected to visit China next week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE