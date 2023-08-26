Traders at a Beijing fish market. China has banned Japanese seafood imports over the waste water discharge. Photo: Bloomberg
Fukushima row: China hits out at Japan’s ‘self-serving and irresponsible’ actions at UN Security Council

  • Beijing continues attacks on decision to release waste water from plant after banning seafood imports and witnessing surge in anti-Japanese sentiment at home
  • Nuclear plant’s operator says seawater samples taken near the site after the discharge have found radioactivity levels are well within safe limits

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:35pm, 26 Aug, 2023

