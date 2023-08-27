US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is greeted at Beijing Capital International Airport by Lin Feng, director of the Ministry of Commerce’s American and Oceania affairs department, as US ambassador to China Nick Burns looks on on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo starts latest visit designed to keep tensions in check
- Raimondo is the fourth senior official to visit the country in recent months as the two countries seek to stop tensions boiling over
- Issues such as market access and anti-spying laws are expected to be on her agenda, while Beijing may raise curbs on sales to its semiconductor firms
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is greeted at Beijing Capital International Airport by Lin Feng, director of the Ministry of Commerce’s American and Oceania affairs department, as US ambassador to China Nick Burns looks on on Sunday. Photo: Reuters