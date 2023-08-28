“China attaches great importance to exchanges and dialogues with Komeito, and is willing to work together to make positive efforts to improve and develop China-Japan relations,” he added.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, confirmed the visit by Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of Komeito, has been postponed “by mutual agreement” in view of “the current state of Sino-Japanese relations”.

Wang did not give further details but Beijing reacted with fury after Japan started to release treated radioactive water from the plant into the Pacific last week under a plan endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

A statement issued by Komeito on Saturday said Beijing had requested the postponement because “the timing was not right”. Yamaguchi has said he regretted the postponement, and will try to reschedule the visit.

China responded to the release of waste water from the plant, which was devastated by a tsunami in 2011, by banning the import of all Japanese seafood products over health and safety concerns and has urged Tokyo to rescind its decision.

On Monday, it also lodged a protest with the Japanese government saying its diplomats were being harrassed.

Wu Jianghao, the Chinese ambassador to Japan, told Masataka Okano, Japan’s vice foreign minister, its embassy and consulates had received “a large number of harassing phone calls” that caused “serious disruptions”.

“China urges the Japanese side to … effectively protect the personal safety of the Chinese embassy and consulate premises and personnel … [as well as] Chinese tourists in Japan,” Wu said.

Meanwhile, Japan’s foreign ministry issued a warning to its citizens in China , telling them to stay away from any demonstrations against the Fukushima treated water release and avoid taking pictures of such events.

During his meeting with Wu, Okano urged the Chinese government to “call on its citizens to act calmly” and protect Japanese citizens, saying they have been subjected to increasing harassment.

“The Chinese Government should take appropriate measures immediately to prevent the situation from escalating, such as calling on its citizens to act calmly, and should take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese residents in China.”

“[The Chinese government] should not unnecessarily raise people’s alarm about treated water by providing information that is not based on scientific evidence,” he added.

When asked about the complaints, Wang from the Chinese foreign ministry, said he is “not aware of” harassment of Japanese in China.