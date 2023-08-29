“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies, China and the UK shoulder the common responsibility of promoting the stable development of global peace,” he said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing on Tuesday that the two sides will discuss international and regional issues of common concern.

“Maintaining and developing bilateral relations is in the common interests of the two peoples … [We] hope the UK will work with China to conduct in-depth exchanges, enhance understanding and promote the stable development of China-UK relations based on mutual respect.”

The British foreign ministry, in a statement, said Cleverly is expected to meet his counterpart Wang Yi and vice-president Han Zheng during his one-day visit.

The statement said he will look to further British national interests, including international security and human rights, as well as cooperating with China in tackling global problems such as climate change.

“It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues,” Cleverly said.

“China’s size, history and global significance means they cannot be ignored, but that comes with a responsibility on the global stage. That responsibility means China fulfilling its international commitments and obligations.”

He said these obligations included helping to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , defuse tensions in the South China Sea and cease malign activity in cyberspace.

The statement said the goal of Cleverly’s trip is in line with plans he set out in April to take a “multifaceted approach” towards China – by protecting national interests whenever Beijing poses a threat and working with allies to uphold international law, while engaging directly with Beijing to stabilise relations.

“It is important to have discussions face to face and raise these issues directly with the centre of the Chinese system, making clear the UK’s position with the decision makers in Beijing. This approach is in line with that of international partners,” the statement said.

Relations between China and Britain have been strained over the past five years as the two frequently clashed on issues such as human rights, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

There is also a wider debate across Europe about de-risking the relationship with China and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be considering following the United States in limiting outbound investments to China.

Britain is also making preparations for a possible meeting between Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in India next week, according to The Times newspaper.

Unlike most of his European counterparts, Sunak has yet to meet the Chinese leader. A planned meeting between the two was called off at the last minute during last year’s G20 summit in Bali.