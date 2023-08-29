China urges Britain to build relationship based on mutual respect ahead of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s visit
- Cleverly says Beijing must live up to international commitments and help end war in Ukraine and ease tensions in South China Sea
- Ahead of Wednesday’s visit, China’s foreign ministry says both countries have a ‘common responsibility’ to promote world peace and stability
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing on Tuesday that the two sides will discuss international and regional issues of common concern.
“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies, China and the UK shoulder the common responsibility of promoting the stable development of global peace,” he said.
“Maintaining and developing bilateral relations is in the common interests of the two peoples … [We] hope the UK will work with China to conduct in-depth exchanges, enhance understanding and promote the stable development of China-UK relations based on mutual respect.”
The British foreign ministry, in a statement, said Cleverly is expected to meet his counterpart Wang Yi and vice-president Han Zheng during his one-day visit.
The statement said he will look to further British national interests, including international security and human rights, as well as cooperating with China in tackling global problems such as climate change.
“It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues,” Cleverly said.
“China’s size, history and global significance means they cannot be ignored, but that comes with a responsibility on the global stage. That responsibility means China fulfilling its international commitments and obligations.”
The statement said the goal of Cleverly’s trip is in line with plans he set out in April to take a “multifaceted approach” towards China – by protecting national interests whenever Beijing poses a threat and working with allies to uphold international law, while engaging directly with Beijing to stabilise relations.
“It is important to have discussions face to face and raise these issues directly with the centre of the Chinese system, making clear the UK’s position with the decision makers in Beijing. This approach is in line with that of international partners,” the statement said.
Britain is also making preparations for a possible meeting between Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in India next week, according to The Times newspaper.