“The economic and trade relations featuring mutual respect and pragmatic cooperation between us will certainly see new progress.”

“Your visit to China this time will further promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations between China and the UK,” Han said during talks with Cleverly on Wednesday.

“As we discussed, it is important that countries like ours need to speak face to face on regular occasions to enhance understanding, to avoid misunderstanding and to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have on bilateral relations, but also to take advantage of our shared endeavours to address the issues that affect our world, and our respective peoples,” he said.

Top diplomat Cleverly is the first senior UK official to visit China in five years, after then foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt travelled to Beijing in 2018.

Bilateral relations have since taken a nosedive over issues such as Beijing’s human rights record and Taiwan, and growing tensions between China and the Group of 7 advanced economies, to which Britain belongs.

Cleverly’s long-awaited trip comes as Britain becomes more aligned with US policy to tackle what Washington has called China’s “assertiveness” and “economic coercion”.

In a review of its foreign and security policy released in March, the British government defined China as an “epoch-defining” challenge.

However, while it voiced concern for the first time over Beijing’s approach to Taiwan, it did not brand China a strategic security threat – a description supported by more hawkish members of the ruling Conservative Party such as former prime minister Liz Truss.

Truss, also a former foreign secretary, went on a high-profile trip to Taiwan in May during which she vowed support for the island’s “freedom and democracy”. The visit was condemned by Beijing.

China is among the UK’s top trading partners, with total volume crossing US$100 billion in 2022. Direct investment from Britain posted the second highest growth between January and July this year, only behind France, according to the Chinese commerce ministry.