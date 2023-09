Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Indonesia next week to meet President Joko Widodo and attend a series of regional summits, China’s foreign ministry announced on Friday.

The four-day trip will be Li’s first official visit to a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) since he took office in March.

Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said China expects the summits to focus on “development and cooperation”, and “inject more stability and positive energy into the international and regional situation”.

04:01 Is Indonesia’s China-made railway on track to launch? Jakarta says it’s ‘under control’ Is Indonesia’s China-made railway on track to launch? Jakarta says it’s ‘under control’