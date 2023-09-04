On Sunday, Biden said “I am disappointed … but I am going to get to see him,” without indicating when such a meeting would take place.

Instead, the ministry said Premier Li Qiang will attend the international forum, marking the first time the Chinese leader will miss the landmark meeting amid simmering tensions with the West.

The announcement that Xi will be absent from G20 meeting came just weeks after he skipped a key event at the Brics summit in South Africa, where he was scheduled to make a speech. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao delivered the speech on his behalf instead.

The foreign ministry confirmation came as frosty China-US relations have begun to show signs of thawing with top American officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, climate envoy John Kerry, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, visiting China one after another over the past few months.

Li is expected to head to New Delhi after he wraps up the Asean summit in Indonesia on Thursday.

The foreign ministry said China hoped that the G20 meeting would focus on discussions for the recovery of the world economy.

