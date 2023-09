Police in China and Myanmar detain 269 in cyber scam crackdown

More than 200 suspects involved in Myanmar-based cyber scams have been detained by police in one of the largest joint crackdowns between Beijing and the Southeast Asian country, China’s Ministry of Public Security announced on Tuesday.

The operation brought down 11 cyber scam bases in northern Myanmar, where 269 fraud suspects were detained, including 186 Chinese nationals who have been repatriated, according to a statement from the ministry.

Among those detained were 21 people who played key roles in scams involving 120 million yuan (US$16.5 million).