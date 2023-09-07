A Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu Guozhong will visit Pyongyang this week in the second high-level Chinese government visit to North Korea this year.

North Korean state-owned Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) announced on Thursday that Liu would attend celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean government on Saturday.

“On the invitation of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), a party and government delegation of the People’s Republic of China headed by Liu Guozhong …[will] participate in the celebrations of the 75th birthday of the DPRK,” KCNA reported.

On September 9 North Korea celebrates its “Day of the Foundation of the Republic”. This year marks the 75th anniversary since the northern part of the peninsula established a socialist government after Soviet occupation in 1948, three years after Korea gained independence from Japan and was divided into a communist North and capitalist South.