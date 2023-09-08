Canada on Thursday tasked a Quebec judge with leading an independent public inquiry into allegations of attempted foreign interference in Canadian affairs by China, Russia and others.

This is a victory for opposition parties which for months had demanded a public probe into the minority Liberal government’s handling of intelligence that China sought to influence Canadian elections and policy.

Beijing has repeatedly denied any interference.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in a televised news conference, said the government was appointing Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josee Hogue to lead the public inquiry with the support of all opposition parties.

“The terms of reference that have established the inquiry … has been unanimously approved by the opposition parties,” LeBlanc said, adding that the probe will cover both foreign state and non-state actors.