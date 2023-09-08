“Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Indonesia relations have maintained a strong momentum of development,” Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Li as saying.

The push for closer ties with Indonesia – a fellow Group of 20 country – comes as Beijing tries to strengthen partnerships in the region where its renewed South China Sea territorial claims have sparked tensions with several Association of Southeast Asian Nations members.

“China is willing to work with Indonesia to … further strengthen the alignment of development strategies, promote the common development of the two countries, and inject lasting impetus into regional stability and prosperity,” Li was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

He said China would support the building of Indonesia’s new capital in Nusantara and work closely on landmark projects under the Belt and Road Initiative. These include the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a regional economic corridor under the Beijing-led New Silk Road, and the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” initiative, which has facilitated bilateral food supply through industrial parks.

On Wednesday, Li took a test ride on the Jakarta-Bandung line, Southeast Asia’s fastest rail link with speeds of up to 350km/h (217mph) that is due to begin commercial operations next month.

China also agreed to expand imports of bulk commodities and high-quality agricultural and fishery products from Indonesia, encourage more Chinese investments in the country, and strengthen mutual digital economy, green development, health, and people-to-people exchanges.

Widodo, who earlier greeted Li at the presidential Merdeka Palace with an official welcome ceremony, highlighted the fruitful results of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China.

Indonesia appreciates China’s firm support for its role as Asean’s rotating chair and will adhere to the one-China principle, Xinhua quoted Widodo as saying.

“Indonesia … is willing to work with China to jointly promote regional cooperation and jointly maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity,” Widodo said.

Both leaders will travel to Indian capital New Delhi for the G20 summit opening on Friday.