China hits back at US claims it is putting pangolins at risk

The body, which oversees the management of China’s wildlife, described the US’s accusation as another example of Washington’s “abuse of its long-arm jurisdiction”, and added that it risks undermining global efforts to protect the endangered animals.

“[China] expressed serious concern … and firmly opposed attempts to use the issue of pangolin protection to damage China’s reputation,” the statement issued by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said.

Beijing issued a strongly worded statement on Saturday rejecting accusations from the United States that China was fuelling the illicit trade in pangolins.

“China has made and will continue to lodge solemn representations to the US in this regard,” the statement added.

On Friday, the US Department of the Interior said the department’s head Deb Haaland had issued a finding that Chinese nationals were “diminishing the effectiveness of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora by engaging in trade or taking of pangolin species”.

Advertisement

It added: “This finding is based on the department’s review of the pangolin trade and the role of the PRC [People’s Republic of China] in continuing a demand and trade for these imperilled species.”

The finding means President Joe Biden must now notify Congress within 60 days of any action taken as a result.

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration, however, argued in its Saturday statement that China has “vigorously promoted wildlife protection”, including the establishment of a pangolin research centre and stronger legal protections for the animals in 2020.

Advertisement

“China has strictly prohibited the hunting and consumption of pangolins, making efforts to recover and keep the population growth of wild pangolin in the country,” the statement said.

02:00 Chinese environmentalists work to expand population of endangered pangolins Chinese environmentalists work to expand population of endangered pangolins

It added that the Chinese government had established an interministerial organisation of 27 departments to crack down on the illegal trade in wild animals.

Advertisement

“China will further strengthen its cooperation with the international community, take positive action … and play a greater role in the protection of endangered wildlife, including pangolins,” the statement added.

This is a latest spat between the two countries, which have clashed repeatedly in recent years over issues such as trade, technology, the South China Sea, human rights and Taiwan.