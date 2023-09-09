Instead it called on all states to refrain from acting against the territorial integrity of any nation, adding that the “G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues”.

Biden and Modi meet in New Delhi ahead of G20, but Xi’s shadow still looms

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged the G20 to work together to secure global economic recovery on Saturday, calling for “inclusion” rather than “confrontation”.

“The G20 members should act as partners in promoting global economic recovery through effectively strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination ... “[and] provide impetus for world economic growth” Li said, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“The G20 members should resolutely promote economic globalisation, jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains,” Li said.

He also called for unity among G20 countries, saying: “The G20 needs unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion.”

Li also met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the summit amid continuing uncertainty whether she will make good on repeated pledges to pull Italy out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Li called on Italy to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, while promising to expand market access to Italian companies.

Li, as premier, is mainly responsible for economic policy, while Xi is in charge of the country’s international relations.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the group – which already accounted for 85 per cent of the world’s economic output and more than 75 per cent of world trade – agreed to admit the African Union as a permanent member.

The group was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum to discuss global economic and financial issues, but geopolitics now plays an important role in its operations.

As well as the ongoing tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Vladimir Putin was another notable absentee – the New Delhi summit is seen by observers as an important platform for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to expand the country’s clout on the global stage.

It also offers US President Joe Biden an opportunity to deepen ties with his hosts and reach out to developing countries.

On Saturday the US said it had struck a deal with India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union on building a shipping and rail link between South Asia and the Middle East that will eventually be extended to Europe.