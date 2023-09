‘Very high level’: Putin plays up Russia’s economic ties with China

Putin delivered the assessment in talks on Tuesday with Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing , who is attending the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

“The relationship between Russia and China in this area – the area of economic cooperation – has reached a very high level … and the results are not only good but excellent,” a statement from the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying to Zhang.

“[This is] all a derivative of what has been achieved in the political field,” the Russian leader said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow in March – his first abroad in his third term as president – was “a sign that relations between Russia and China have reached an absolutely unprecedented historical level”.

Despite economic pressure from the West, China has continued to deepen its “no-limits partnership” with Russia, including in trade.