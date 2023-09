China has hit out at US-led tech curbs in its latest position paper to the United Nations, calling for an “open, fair, equal and non-discriminative” environment for all countries to develop new technologies.

In the paper released on Wednesday, the Chinese government said science and technology should benefit all people, and not be used to limit the development of any country.

“A few countries must not mix their hegemonic thinking with the governance of new technology, generalise the idea of national security, and fortify their small backyard with advantages in technologies,” it said.

The paper outlined Beijing’s proposal to use the United Nations as a springboard for regulations and standards on artificial intelligence that “increase the representation and voice of the developing countries”.

It also expressed opposition to the militarisation of cyberspace, the blanket use of “national security” as grounds to deny others the legitimate right to development, and the proliferation of cyberattack technologies turning cyberspace into a new battlefield of geopolitical competition.