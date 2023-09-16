Angola’s interest payments to creditors double as Chinese debt freeze ends
- Angola is Africa’s biggest recipient of financing from China, having taken out 254 loans worth US$42.6 billion from Chinese lenders
- But an increase in the global oil price has been a huge boost to the country which is Africa’s second largest oil producer
The rise was the highest since at least the first quarter of 2012, according to data released by the African nation’s central bank, Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA). But the higher interest payments were partly offset by a fall of the deficit in service trade to a two-year low of US$1.77 billion from US$2.34 billion in the first quarter of this year.
Mark Bohlund, a senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence, said it is likely that the sharp increase in the 2023 second quarter interest payments reflects the replenishment of an escrow account at China Development Bank (CDB), from which interest payments were made during the three-year debt moratorium from June 2020 to May 2023.
Bohlund said although Banco Nacional de Angola has not made public the balance of the CDB escrow account, it is estimated that the majority of the US$800 million increase in interest payments between the first two quarters of this year was constituted by the replenishment of this account to US$1.5 billion as mandated in the debt moratorium agreement.
“As a consequence, it is still too early to say to what extent Angola’s interest payments will rise as a result of the end of the debt moratorium. There are also other factors in play, such as the rise in global interest rates as some of Angola’s external loans are at variable rates,” Bohlund said.
However, he said Chinese principal payments appear to be lower in the second quarter. There is a smaller US$318 million reduction in Angolan debt owed to Chinese creditors than the very large US$1.5 billion fall in the first quarter of the year.
Bohlund said Angola’s external debt level will remain at around US$50 billion over the coming year, with Chinese creditors accounting for around 40 per cent.
“We expect the higher principal payments to be to a high degree offset by new loan disbursements, such as those by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for the Caculo-Cabaca hydropower project, where the construction of the water reservoir was recently commenced,” Bohlund said.
ICBC is China’s second largest creditor to Angola, with around US$5 billion outstanding in the first quarter of this year, according to REDD Intelligence, a provider of intelligence and data on emerging market sovereigns and companies, with calculations based on BNA and Ministry of Finance data.
External debt disbursements are also scheduled to spike to 985 billion Angolan kwanza (US$1.7 billion) in June, according to Ministry of Finance data, almost exclusively due to a commercial debt disbursement.
This is likely to be connected to the Caculo-Cabaca project, although disbursements connected to the ongoing construction of the Agostinho Neto International Airport, also led by a Chinese firm, is also a possibility, Bohlund said.
“We expect loan disbursements connected to these two projects to push Angola’s debt to Chinese creditors back towards US$20 billion in the second half of the year,” he said.
The debt reprofilings, most of which had a three-year grace period and repayment over seven years, provided considerably longer breathing space than the initial DSSI terms, even though Angola agreed to pay interest during the suspension period, according to the China Africa Research Initiative (CARI) at Johns Hopkins University in a study early this year.
The CARI study said the CDB deal also contained an oil price contingency that would cut short the suspension period once the oil price surpassed a certain threshold, said to be US$60 per barrel.
Sometime in late 2021, the contingency was triggered, and Angola started to repay the principal to CDB in the first quarter of 2022. By then, the oil price had jumped to over US$90 per barrel from the level of US$55, when the debt was reprofiled.
Aly-Khan Satchu, a sub-Saharan Africa geoeconomic analyst, said the overarching point and takeaway is the recent surge in oil prices towards a US$100 a barrel is improving Angola’s prospects and balance sheet. He explained that Russia and Saudi Arabia “have wrestled control of the oil price away from the US and are steering the price straight to US$100”.
“Angola has entered the sweetest of sweet spots,” he said.
Satchu added that the resumption of payments to China has evidently increased the interest payments load.
“I think Angola can point to the oil price and probably suggest a quid pro quo now [for the moratorium] where they essentially accelerate payments and Chinese debt paydown,” he said.