Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged more support on “national sovereignty, security, and development”, as Beijing grapples with tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

During a visit to Beijing , Hun Manet also promised to improve law enforcement and security cooperation to crack down on cyber scams in Southeast Asia, activities that that often target Chinese nationals.

“Regardless of changes in the international and regional situations, China has always been Cambodia’s most trustworthy friend and most steadfast supporter,” Xi was quoted by Chinese state media as saying.

He adding that China was ready to work “side by side” with Cambodia to “uphold international justice and the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries”.

Xi also said China would help Cambodia “explore development paths suited to national conditions” while promising to offer more potential areas for economic cooperation including industry and agriculture.