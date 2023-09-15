China, Cambodia pledge stronger ties as Xi Jinping welcomes new PM Hun Manet to Beijing
- Beijing and Phnom Penh promise further cooperation in law enforcement, security and industry
- Trip marks Hun Manet’s first bilateral visit since succeeding his father to become Cambodian leader
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged more support on “national sovereignty, security, and development”, as Beijing grapples with tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
“Regardless of changes in the international and regional situations, China has always been Cambodia’s most trustworthy friend and most steadfast supporter,” Xi was quoted by Chinese state media as saying.
He adding that China was ready to work “side by side” with Cambodia to “uphold international justice and the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries”.
Xi also said China would help Cambodia “explore development paths suited to national conditions” while promising to offer more potential areas for economic cooperation including industry and agriculture.
“China and Cambodia are committed friends … [China] is willing to maintain regular strategic communication with Cambodia and deepen the exchange of experience in governance,” he added.
Hun Manet said Cambodia adhered to Beijing’s one-China policy and would also cooperate more with China in sectors such as industry, agriculture and investment.
The trip, which also included talks to business leaders in China, marks Hun Manet’s first bilateral visit since he became prime minister in August. He attended the gathering of Asean leaders in Jakarta last week.
Hun Manet succeeded his father, Hun Sen, who ruled the country for almost 40 years.
China is Cambodia’s biggest trading partner, with US$11.6 billion in trade between the two countries last year, according to Cambodia’s customs department.
China is also Cambodia’s largest lender, supplying loans to finance airports, roads, and other infrastructure projects. Beijing owns 37 per cent of Phnom Penh’s US$10 billion in foreign loans, according to the latest figure by Cambodia’s Public Debt Statistical Bulletin.
In 2021, China’s direct investment in Cambodia totalled US$470 million, bringing its total investment to US$6.97 billion, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. The investments have mainly focused on energy, the power grid and communications.
Relations between China and the Philippines have deteriorated as Manila, one of the Asean members that contests Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea, draws closer to Washington.
Vietnam, another rival claimant, welcomed US President Joe Biden last week. The two countries have also vowed to strengthen ties and cooperation.
Cambodia, a long-time Chinese ally, has no territorial disputes with China.