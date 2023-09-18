Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, the US State Department confirmed.

The announcement of a one-on-one meeting came after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi met discussed multiple contentious issues, including the Ukraine war and the South China Sea, in rounds of bilateral talks in Malta over the weekend, as Washington and Beijing increased high-level engagement amid tensions.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday that Han would attend the UN this week instead of Wang, who is in Russia this week for strategic talks.

China’s decision to send Han, whose role is largely symbolic and nominal, has sparked speculation because Wang and President Xi Jinping usually represent China to address the annual gathering in New York.