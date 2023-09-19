China summons German envoy after foreign minister calls Xi a dictator

China summoned the German ambassador to condemn German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s recent description on US television of President Xi Jinping as a dictator.

The German Foreign Office in Berlin confirmed on Monday evening that Ambassador Patricia Flor had been summoned for a meeting on Sunday.

During an interview with US network Fox News on September 14, while she was in Texas, Baerbock commented on Russia’s war in Ukraine and about Russian President Vladimir Putin . She said: “If Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world, like Xi, like the Chinese president?”

Baerbock added: “Therefore Ukraine has to win this war. Freedom and democracy have to win.”

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in Beijing on Monday that the remarks were “extremely absurd, seriously infringing on China’s political dignity, and are an open political provocation.”