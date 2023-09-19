US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng on UN sidelines amid ‘open lines of communication’
- Han praises bilateral efforts aimed at ‘stepping up engagement’ and ‘working together’
- US side says to expect ‘follow-on senior engagements in the coming weeks’
“It’s a good thing that we have this opportunity to build on the recent high-level engagements that our countries have had, to make sure that we’re maintaining open communications and to demonstrate that we are responsibly managing the relationship between our two countries,” Blinken told Han.
A brief readout following the meeting by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken and Han had committed to “maintaining open lines of communication, including follow-on senior engagements in the coming weeks”.
Biden to meet Pacific Island nations as US-China attention stays high
“The secretary underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he added.
In a flurry of diplomatic engagements on the eve of Biden’s Tuesday address to the general assembly, Blinken hosted a working breakfast for the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s member states as part of his UN meetings on Monday.
A senior White House official said that Biden intended to use his Tuesday morning speech at the UN General Assembly to promote Washington’s leadership in global infrastructure, health, climate, multilateral financing and the value of democracy as it appeals to the Global South.
US-China ties seen ‘warming up again in stages’ as top officials meet
Analysts said the US saw a strategic opportunity to drive its message home this week in New York at a time when China has declined to send its top officials to the annual gathering of global leaders.
“We have put a lot of points on the board,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.
Washington’s push to bolster its oft-repeated talking points for a rules-based order and mutual benefit follows the notable absence of the Chinese leader at the Group of 20 meeting in India earlier.
And despite meetings between Wang and Blinken over the weekend, there were few signs of a breakthrough, Kirby said, adding: “We still don’t have a scheduled meeting between President Biden and President Xi. We’re just not there yet.”
US to revamp its aerospace forces as it faces China threat
Beijing remained non-committal on a meeting.
“We value Apec’s role as an important multilateral economic cooperation mechanism,” said Foreign Minister Mao Ning in Beijing on Monday. “We will release information about China’s participation when we have it.”
But Kirby touted the administration’s continuing effort to keep bilateral lines of communication open, evidenced in recent visits to Beijing by the US commerce, treasury and state secretaries.
Republicans split over Biden’s plan to restrict US investment in Chinese firms
Biden and Xi at the G20 meetings in Bali in November laid out a road map for easing tensions, but the process has hit several snags.