Under the strategic security consultation mechanism, senior officials of the two sides have met almost every year since 2005.

Amid isolation, China has no choice but to move closer to Russia: expert

Wang said close policy coordination with Russia had strengthened bilateral relations, which “have withstood the test of international storms and changes”.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the two sides “strengthened coordination and enhanced mutual trust” during the meeting.

“Since its establishment, the two sides have maintained close communication and positive interaction and have effectively defended our common interests,” Wang told Patrushev in Moscow.

Wang said China was willing to continue to work with Russia to “release the potential of the [strategic security coordination] mechanism so as to safeguard the national security of both countries and make bigger contributions to the peace and stability of the world”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, non-proliferation and global governance of emerging technologies, the Chinese statement said.

Russia’s Security Council said the two sides talked about cooperation in the military sphere during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The sides paid special attention to the joint struggle against interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states,” it said.

According to the council, Wang and Patrushev exchanged views on major international problems, including “Washington’s creation of new blocs and dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific region” as well as Nato’s growing presence in Asia and the Pacific, which it said was aimed at “undermining the established security system in the region”.

It added that they also discussed the situations in Ukraine and the Korean peninsula.

Patrushev said Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Beijing next month to attend the Belt and Road Forum, where Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold “substantive bilateral talks”, Russian news agency Tass reported.

The US and its allies have pledged to expand sanctions against Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted for 18 months with no sign of ending.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, foreign ministers of G7 countries, who had gathered on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, called for China to “press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine”.

The statement said foreign diplomats of the G7 nations – the US, Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy, as well as the European Union – “encouraged China to support a just and lasting peace, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine”.

The top diplomats also expressed concerns over the East and South China Sea, where China’s expansive territorial claims have been disputed by its neighbours. They also raised concerns about the human rights situation in China, including in the regions of Xinjiang and Tibet , and stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Since starting the Ukraine war, Russia has strengthened its ties with China, which has been locked in a bitter geopolitical rivalry with the US on multiple fronts, from military supremacy to advanced technology.

The close coordination between Beijing and Moscow has drawn suspicions from the West, which is worried that China might provide support to Russia in the battlefields of Ukraine.

Wang is in Moscow for a four-day visit that started on Monday. He met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier during the trip.

According to Russian media, Wang flew directly from Malta, where he had a two-day meeting with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that could help pave the way for talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden in coming months.