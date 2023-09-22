BreakingChina and US set up finance and economic discussion channels after talks to ease trade tensions
- The working groups were set up following talks between US Treasury chief Janet Yellen and Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng
- Sources say the two sides have resumed talks in several areas and are working on dialogue on arms control and AI
China and the United States have set up joint working groups on finance and the economy after months of talks on easing trade tensions, Chinese state media reported on Friday.
“The two working groups will hold meetings on a regular and ad hoc basis to enhance communication and share views on issues related to the economic and financial fields,” state broadcaster CCTV said.
The broadcaster said the decision was based on a “consensus” between Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng, who is leading the trade talks with Washington, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who met He in Beijing in July.
Sources told the South China Morning Post that the two sides have resumed talks in several areas and are working on open dialogue on arms control and artificial intelligence, but there has been limited progress on resuming military-to-military communications.
The US Treasury said the groups would report to He and Yellen and “provide ongoing structured channels for frank and substantive discussions on economic and financial policy matters, as well as an exchange of information on macroeconomic and financial developments”.
The deputy secretary of the US Treasury and China’s finance vice-minister will lead the finance group, CCTV said, while Chinese deputy central bank governors will be involved on the economic side.