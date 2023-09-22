China and the United States have set up joint working groups on finance and the economy after months of talks on easing trade tensions, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

“The two working groups will hold meetings on a regular and ad hoc basis to enhance communication and share views on issues related to the economic and financial fields,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

The broadcaster said the decision was based on a “consensus” between Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng, who is leading the trade talks with Washington, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who met He in Beijing in July.

Sources told the South China Morning Post that the two sides have resumed talks in several areas and are working on open dialogue on arms control and artificial intelligence, but there has been limited progress on resuming military-to-military communications.