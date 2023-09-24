China-Arab states expo wraps up with US$23.4 billion worth of deals

A trade fair designed to foster closer ties between China and the Arab world ended on Sunday with companies signing deals worth a total of 171 billion yuan (US$23.4 billion) in sectors such as trade, agriculture, energy, green transition and medical care, state media reported.

The sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, in the northwestern region of Ningxia, was attended by officials from more than 60 countries and more than 1,000 representatives of foreign agencies in China, according to official news agency Xinhua.

It also said that more than 220 foreign chambers and foreign companies and over 150 Chinese businesses were represented. No details on the individual companies involved in the deals have been released.

The expo also held a tech transfer and innovation conference, where eight deals were signed between Chinese agencies and research bodies or laboratories from countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar on desertification treatment and smart agriculture.