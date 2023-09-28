China-US ties: ambassador to US calls for ‘concrete, small steps’ in relations but silent on whether Xi will attend Apec
- Xie Feng addresses dignitaries at start of National Day programme, says China has ‘no intention’ of displacing other nations
- He says Beijing has shortened US visa application processing and suggests officials from both countries set a timetable to double direct flights
“While a lot has changed in China-US relations, the fact that we are interdependent has not changed,” Xie said at the start of a National Day programme that included a Julliard School recital. “Our people’s enthusiasm about greater exchanges and cooperation has not changed.
“Our focus is to be a better self,” he added. “We have no intention to challenge, out-compete or displace anyone else.”
Xie made his comments as speculation rises over whether Xi will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders summit in San Francisco less than two months away. A meeting is increasingly seen as the most important step in halting the steady deterioration in bilateral relations in recent years on nearly every front.
Sticking points include the apparent refusal by Washington to invite Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu to Apec. Lee is one of several officials the US sanctioned in 2020 for “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy”.
China will “announce formally in due course”, Wang said.
Xi has absented himself from three significant international summits in recent weeks: in August, he skipped a business forum of the Brics economic group in South Africa, and this month he passed on the Group of 20 leaders summit in New Delhi and the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Concerning Apec, Wang said China was willing to meet “international expectations to play a constructive role in the success of Apec this year”, but that Beijing expected Washington to “realise the responsibility of a host”.
Wang’s language was similar to that used in June by foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when he called on Washington to invite Lee.
“Host economies have the responsibility to ensure the smooth participation of the representatives of all members in the meetings,” the spokesman said then. “We believe the US will deliver on its commitments and make sure that representatives of all Apec members, including Hong Kong, China, will participate smoothly in the Apec events.”
While avoiding any commitment on Xi’s presence at Apec, Xie suggested US and Chinese officials set a timetable for a doubling the number of direct flights between the two countries. He pointed out that Beijing had recently shortened the processing time for American visa applications to four days, and called for reciprocity.
Turning to his country’s economy, which has been dragged down by a moribund real estate market, Xie asserted that “every country has its own problems to tackle”.
“While facing some difficulties and challenges, the Chinese economy has been on an upward trajectory generally”, he said, pointing to an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic tech sector investment in the first half of 2023 and the fact that “over 500 million Chinese went to the movies this summer”.
US-China Business Council president Craig Allen, one of two Americans speaking after Xie’s address on Wednesday, pulled the issue directly into the evening’s discourse. The other American speaker was Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations.
“It is imperative that both countries cooperate on many issues: arms control, regional stability, global food security, public health, narcotics control and many other areas of global public good,” Allen said.
“It is for this reason, on this auspicious day that we look forward to continued and sustained government-to-government dialogue,” he added. “We thank the two governments for their fulsome preparation for the Apec summit … and we would very much like to welcome a robust Chinese delegation led by His Excellency Xi Jinping.”