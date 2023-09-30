US names veteran diplomat Mark Lambert as top China policy official

US President Joe Biden on Friday appointed veteran diplomat Mark Lambert as a top China policy official at the State Department, filling the role as high-level engagements between the two countries resume and a possible meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping looms.

Lambert, now the department’s deputy assistant secretary for China and Taiwan, will head the Office of China Coordination, also known as China House. The unit was established last year by the Biden administration to cope with what Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “the scale and the scope of the challenge” posed by the country.

“He has deep experience working on issues related to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), forging aligned policies with our allies and partners, and protecting the integrity of the international system,” the State Department said in a statement.

The China House “is enabling the [State] Department to deliver on the Administration’s ‘invest, align, compete’ approach to the [People’s Republic of China] and advance our vision for an open, inclusive international system”, it said.

Lambert began the first of his two stints in Washington’s Beijing embassy in 2000, and most recently served as a deputy assistant secretary focused on Japanese, Korean and Mongolian affairs, and on relations with Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.