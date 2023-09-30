Beijing and Washington have conducted a series of senior official exchanges in recent months after a deep freeze earlier this year.

He added that the US wished the people of China “peace, happiness and prosperity” in the year ahead.

Four top officials in US President Joe Biden’s administration visited Beijing over the summer: Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen , Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and John Kerry, Biden’s top climate envoy.

Chinese Vice-president Han Zheng also met Blinken on September 18 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, Blinken told Han that it was good to maintain high-level engagements between the two countries to make sure the two sides were “maintaining open communications”.

Referring to Blinken’s June visit, Han said the trip meant China and the US were “stepping up engagement and dialogue and working together to stabilise the bilateral relationship”.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on September 16 and 17 in Malta covering issues ranging from Taiwan to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Sun Weidong, China’s foreign vice-minister for Asia, met Daniel Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, in Washington on Thursday. The two senior diplomats raised sensitive issues including Taiwan, the South China Sea and Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

02:49 ‘China will not challenge or replace the US’, Xi tells Blinken at crucial meeting ‘China will not challenge or replace the US’, Xi tells Blinken at crucial meeting

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Biden have not met since last November when they held talks on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

Xi was absent from the G20 summit in New Delhi, India this year, which was attended by Biden. The Post reported earlier this week that more diplomatic efforts between Beijing and Washington are required before Xi commits attending the Apec summit in San Francisco in November.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is planning a trip in October to prepare for the Xi-Biden talks, quoting people familiar with the situation.

It also said Beijing and Washington were paving the way for a US visit by Chinese Vice-premier He Lifeng.

The last senior Chinese official to travel to Washington was Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who visited in late May.