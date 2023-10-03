A bipartisan group of US senators hopes to meet President Xi Jinping on a visit to China next week, Senator Mike Crapo said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican colleague will also raise the issue of Micron Technology’s ability to do business in the country, where the company faces an ongoing investigation by the government’s cybersecurity administration, according to people familiar with the preparations.

They also plan to meet members of the US business community in Shanghai, among other groups, and discuss concerns about the investment climate for US companies, the people said, asking not to be identified to discuss details of the visit that are not yet public.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Getty Images / AFP

“The purpose is for us to engage with them, just like you’ve seen some of the senior administration officials, on the broad array of issues that we have,” Crapo said in an interview, declining to comment on specific matters the senators will discuss. “We really believe that the more engagement we have, the more opportunity and potential there is to resolve conflict,” he said.