US senators to seek Xi Jinping meeting, discuss Micron on China visit next week
- Chuck Schumer and Mike Crapo also plan to meet members of the US business community in Shanghai to discuss concerns about US investment
- ‘We really believe that the more engagement we have, the more opportunity and potential there is to resolve conflict,’ Crapo said on Monday
A bipartisan group of US senators hopes to meet President Xi Jinping on a visit to China next week, Senator Mike Crapo said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican colleague will also raise the issue of Micron Technology’s ability to do business in the country, where the company faces an ongoing investigation by the government’s cybersecurity administration, according to people familiar with the preparations.
They also plan to meet members of the US business community in Shanghai, among other groups, and discuss concerns about the investment climate for US companies, the people said, asking not to be identified to discuss details of the visit that are not yet public.
“The purpose is for us to engage with them, just like you’ve seen some of the senior administration officials, on the broad array of issues that we have,” Crapo said in an interview, declining to comment on specific matters the senators will discuss. “We really believe that the more engagement we have, the more opportunity and potential there is to resolve conflict,” he said.
Micron, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is currently building a major chip-fabrication factory in upstate New York, making its business issues home-state concerns for both Crapo and Schumer, who represent those states. Micron has said the cyber investigation has put half of its China sales at risk.
Schumer’s office has previously confirmed that he was planning a trip to China, South Korea and Japan but has not released details. A Micron spokesperson declined to comment on the trip.
Beijing says it would welcome a visit by US senators next month
The White House is aware of the senators’ trip plans and encouraged them to go, people familiar with the matter said. A spokeswoman for the National Security Council did not respond to a request for comment.