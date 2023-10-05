China warns another Philippine supply operation in South China Sea; Manila claims successful operation
- Two Philippine supply boats and two coastguard vessels were spotted in an ‘unapproved entering’, say Chinese marine police
- Manila’s National Security Council declares successful delivery of provisions to its forces at the disputed shoal
Two Philippine supply boats and two coastguard vessels were spotted in an “unapproved entering” into the area near Renai Shoal in the Nansha Islands on Wednesday, according to marine police spokesman Gan Yu who used the Chinese names for Second Thomas Shoal and the Spratly Islands.
He said the Chinese coastguard had “warned, followed and effectively regulated” the vessels, and would continue to carry out activities in the waters because China had “indisputable sovereignty” in the area.
It said “a significant number of China’s coastguard and maritime militia vessels” had attempted to “block, harass and interfere” with the Philippines’ routine rotation and resupply mission.
It is not clear whether the Chinese side attempted to block the two Philippine coastguard vessels, which were safeguarding the two supply boats.
Manila regards its resupply mission and maintenance of the Sierra Madre as a part of “regular operations in line with domestic and international law and ensures safety and well-being of our stationed personnel”, according to its National Security Council, but Beijing has constantly tried to block the missions.
In early August, Manila said China blocked and fired water cannons on ships carrying out the same supply operation in Second Thomas Shoal. Beijing described its response as “professional, restrained and unimpeachable”.
Manila took Beijing to an international tribunal over its territorial claims in the South China Sea in 2013. The tribunal ruled in 2016 that Beijing’s claims over most of the waterway were invalid, but Beijing has rejected the ruling.
Manila also said it was considering pursuing a case against Beijing before an international tribunal for the alleged large-scale destruction of coral reefs in the disputed South China Sea.