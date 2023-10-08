Chinae has named two American mountaineers and their Nepalese guides who are feared dead after an avalanche in Tibet on Saturday.

The local authorities confirmed that the American climber Anna Gutu and her Nepalese mountain guide Mingmar Sherpa had been killed on Shishapangma.

Two other climbers, Gina Marie Rzucidlo from the US and Tenjen “Lama” Sherpa are still missing, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

Another Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa was seriously injured, but state broadcaster CCTV said his condition was not life-threatening and he was being taken down the mountain by rescuers.