Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
Tenjen “Lama” Sherpa is missing along with the American Gina Marie Rzucidlo. Photo: AP
American and Nepalese climbers killed or missing after avalanches strike Tibetan peak

  • Chinese authorities confirm that American mountaineer Anna Gutu and her guide Mingmar Sherpa were killed on Shishapangma
  • Gina Marie Rzucidlo and Tenjen ‘Lama’ Sherpa are missing after two separate avalanches struck the mountain
William Zheng
Chinae has named two American mountaineers and their Nepalese guides who are feared dead after an avalanche in Tibet on Saturday.

The local authorities confirmed that the American climber Anna Gutu and her Nepalese mountain guide Mingmar Sherpa had been killed on Shishapangma.

Two other climbers, Gina Marie Rzucidlo from the US and Tenjen “Lama” Sherpa are still missing, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

Another Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa was seriously injured, but state broadcaster CCTV said his condition was not life-threatening and he was being taken down the mountain by rescuers.

Nepalese media outlet the Himalayan also reported that two other sherpas had been injured after two avalanches hit the mountain at 7,600 metres and 8,000 metres (26,250ft) respectively.

Quoting a mountaineering liaison officer, Xinhua reported that a total of 52 climbers from countries including Albania, Britain, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Romania and the US had been trying to reach the summit when the avalanches struck.

All climbing activities have been suspended in view of the unstable snow conditions on the mountain.

The Himalayan said Ukrainian-born Gutu and Rzucidlo were vying to become the first American woman to scale all 14 mountains over 8,000 metres.

Both recently completed the climb of Cho Oyu, leaving both needing to conquer Shishapangma to complete the achievement.

Tenjen scaled all 14 peaks in the space of just 92 days along with the Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila, the outlet added.
However, the feat was hit by controversy after it was claimed that Harila had stepped over a dying sherpa named Mohammed Hassan to reach the summit of K2, the world’s second highest mountain.

The Norwegian denied the claim which emerged after drone footage was posted online, writing on Instagram that her team had done “everything we could for him at the time”.

Shishapangma is the 14th highest mountain in the world, at over 8,027 metres above sea level.

October is a popular time for climbing in the Himalayas as it follows the rainy monsoon season, but scientists have warned that climate change has increased the risk of avalanches in the region.
At least 120 people have been killed by avalanches in the Himalayas over the past two years.
