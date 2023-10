Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting with the visiting delegation led by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in the strongest sign that he may go to the Apec summit in San Francisco next month.

Xi will meet Schumer and other senior American lawmakers in Beijing on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement by state broadcaster CCTV.

The meeting comes weeks after Foreign Minister Wang Yi and White House Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the possible summit in meetings in Malta and reports that Wang was going to the US this month.

