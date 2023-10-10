Police earlier issued a warning on social media asking people to avoid Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard because of ongoing police activity.

The driver of the car was shot, according to Fox News. In a statement, the San Francisco Police Department said than an officer or officers had fired their guns at the crash site, but provided no other immediate details, AP said.

A heavy police presence descended on the area, where a Honda vehicle could be seen crashed into the visa office. The front of the building was also cordoned off.

The incident has occurred just as China and the US are understood to be planning a possible leaders’ summit in the city.

A San Francisco Police vehicle parked near the damaged visa office of the Chinese consulate on Monday. Photo: Reuters

San Francisco is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month and hopes have been on the rise that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and meet his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines.

Biden signalled on Friday that a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was possible next month when leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum gather in San Francisco.

More to follow …