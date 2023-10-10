China drives away Philippine gunboat near disputed Scarborough Shoal
- The Chinese coastguard says its actions were ‘professional, standard and legitimate’ following the latest incident in the South China Sea
- Both sides claim sovereignty over the waters and there have been a series of clashes in recent weeks
The coastguard said the ship had ignored verbal warnings so it had followed and monitored the vessel before forcing it to leave the area, where China claims sovereignty.
“The operations at the scene were professional, standard and legitimate,” the Chinese coastguard said.
The statement added that China would continue to enforce its maritime rights and accused the Philippines of violating Chinese sovereignty.
The Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner denied that China drove away its ship, according to Reuters.
Will Philippine VP’s Beijing-friendly remarks blunt Manila’s South China Sea policy?
“We are having it verified, but nothing like that happened. In our view, it’s Chinese propaganda,” he told reporters.
That encounter – and later resupply missions in which Chinese forces and militias surrounded and blocked Philippine ships – united lawmakers across party lines in Manila to condemn China’s “continued harassment”.
China said it had placed the barrier there to stop Philippine fishing boats entering the shoal’s lagoon and insisted it had removed the barrier voluntarily.
The Philippines has also complained about China’s use of lasers in its law enforcement and dangerously close encounters at sea.
In recent weeks, China has also clashed with other South China Sea claimants, including Vietnam. Vietnamese media reported in August that a Chinese coastguard had fired water cannon at a Vietnamese fishing boat, breaking a fisherman’s arm and injuring another’s head.
Philippines resupplies Spratlys troops despite China’s attempts to ‘harass’
Beijing claims “historical rights” over most of the South China Sea, demarcated with the so-called nine-dash line. However, it has not said specifically what rights it has beyond its claims to various land features, including the Spratly, Paracel and Pratas Islands and the Macclesfield Bank.
The case was brought under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, a treaty signed by both countries.
China declined to recognise the arbitration, saying that the tribunal had no power to rule over issues of sovereignty. The tribunal disagreed and said the case would not advance either side’s sovereign claims.
The South China Sea is rich in natural resources, including fish. The United States Energy Information Administration said the waters also contain an estimated 11 billion barrels of oil and 5.4 trillion cubic metres (190 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas.