As the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered a fourth day, China said it would help its citizens leave the war zone “if their safety is guaranteed”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Tuesday also said Chinese nationals in the region should remain “highly vigilant, strengthen security precautions, prepare for emergencies”, and advised that they shelter in place.

There have been reports of missing workers circulating on Chinese social media, but Beijing has yet to release details of citizens killed or injured in the conflict.

“From what we have learned, the injured Chinese citizens are receiving treatment in hospital and are generally in stable condition,” Wang said.